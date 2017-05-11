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All Photos/living/window type : picture

Living Room Picture Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Davor and August check out the yard from the living room. “The bifold Vistalite doors allow us to open the house up completely and enjoy the fresh, warm air,” Davor says.
Wood beams radiate from a central structural core to support deep roof eaves, each one painstakingly refinished. New energy-efficient windows create a cozy moment.
Living spaces receive plentiful natural light, and offer views towards the Owner's adjacent family farm.
The family room features custom-designed furnishings by the homeowner using exotic wood slabs.
With four children under the age of six, the Ruells have learned not to be overprotective of their collection of contemporary and vintage furniture. In the living room, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman sit on a Moroccan rug from M.Montague, while the family’s eldest child, Mirene, surveys the indoor/outdoor view. Throughout the house, Kolbe windows and fixed glass (in existing jambs) were added to increase energy efficiency.