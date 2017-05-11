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All Photos/living/lighting : table/furniture : table

Living Room Table Lighting Table Design Photos and Ideas

Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
A double living room, a kitchen and a master suite (bedroom/bathroom), and two children's bedrooms with their bathroom and playroom were created in this 100 m2 space.
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The chair and the fireplace in the living area are vintage, and the dresser is from Target.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
At the core of the home is a magnificent stone fireplace. The warmth of natural woods line all of the living spaces, and bold art forms rooted in the natural world complement the lodge-like atmosphere of the great room.
Warm wood finishes up the snug factor.
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
The home features built-ins like this bookshelf in the living space.
The home has the feel of a time capsule.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
The only feature that remains of the original home is the end gable wall. For the renovation, the stone on this wall has been left exposed. This feature, along with the wood-burning stove at the chimney area, are now the focal points of the living space.
The bed is attached to the ceiling and hangs on a platform two meters above the floor. Elevating the bed allows the main living areas and storage to be tucked below.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
From the dining table to the bed frames, custom plywood furniture is installed throughout the home and combined with a few nature-inspired touches, like the green Kvadrat wool felt in the upholstered built-ins.
Built with weathered timber, it's equipped with hydro-electric and geothermal power.
Photo courtesy of Tobias Laarmann
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
The stunning canyon views can be enjoyed from all four levels of the house.
This serene one-bedroom apartment at the intersection of Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg is tastefully decorated in blue.
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
The home is a series of open and enclosed spaces with ample glazing to provide plenty of natural light.
A neutral palette for furniture keeps the interior feeling light and sun-drenched.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
A series of sliding doors frame the exterior landscape and lead out to the patio.
Sliding Superia Sistema doors peel away to expose the main living space to a wraparound balcony. A pendant by Newline hangs above the dining room table. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The living/dining room occupies a long, high-ceilinged space. The sectional is from CB2. - Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The drawing room, the couple’s principal entertaining space, contains many highlights of the exhibition, including two Tonico lounge chairs by Sergio Rodrigues; a jacaranda bench by Alberto Reis; a leather-and-rosewood sling chair fabricated by Liceu de Artes e Oficios de São Paulo; and drawings by the contemporary Brazilian artist Paulo Climachauska. "Furniture is more beautiful with a patina—and this comes from years of careful and loving use." —Kathryn Smith