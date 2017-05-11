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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/lighting : accent

Living Room Recessed Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
Den
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruited their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
The living room sits at the rear of the house, connected to the garden. "Even though it's a very small house, we wanted the living room to be very generous," says the couple. "This room is the life of the house."
Clever arrangements of furniture delineate the spaces in the loft’s open floor plan. In the living area, a hand-knitted Donna Wilson Motley ottoman sits opposite a B&B Italia Charles sofa and Arco lamp.
Interior designer Nina Blair blends Ghanaian and Scandinavian influences in her family’s Tribeca apartment.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
Huge header beams and thickened walls allow for a generous opening between the living room and deck, with doors that recess into the wall cavity and a seamless meeting between the indoor floor and the exterior decking.
Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House, by Archterra founder Paul O'Reilly, marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through O'Reilly's house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and recycled furniture.
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.
The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
Ladder to loft adds a playful element.
The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books
A view looking from the kitchen to the open family room, which is outfitted with sofas by Perez Furniture. Above, interior windows in the upstairs bedrooms look out onto the double-height dining area and a view out of the giant window wall.
Designed as a place to relax and take in the view, the living area features a custom sectional covered in fabric by Kravet and swivel chairs in fabric by Brentano. "Everything is family-friendly,” says Kendra. “We weren’t just designing for beauty—it had to be functional.” The custom table was finished with teak paper cord. The sconce is by Allied Maker.
View from the kitchen looking towards rear yard and mudroom. Hidden doors conceal access to the powder room and the mudroom and its access to the rear deck, yard and parking, placing greater priority on the relationship between interior and exterior living spaces. Chair: Bonaldo Blazer Lounge Chair Lamp: Cattelan Italia Lampo
Saddle Peak Residence by AUX Architecture
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
The altar-end of the building was also enclosed to form the boundary for the living room, with the attached office and workshop behind the wall on the lower level. The upper level walkway to the master suite provides a sense of definition in the expansive space, which is 28 feet high at its peak.
Encircled by expansive windows, the living area embraces crisp breezes and warm natural light.
The home's main living space consists of a classic open floor plan, with beautiful exposed-beam ceilings.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Sliding glass doors open to a private rear garden for indoor/outdoor entertaining during the warmer months.
“We did not want a lot of bold colors in the art to distract,” says Hill. The artwork was purposefully chosen to blend in with the furniture, rather than stand out.
Walnut casework anchors both sides of the original fireplace. Steel plate provides a modern interpretation of the traditional hearth.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
The Atrium Townhome by Robitaille Curtis has a 32-foot atrium with a skylight running the full width of the house. The third story features a net “floor” at the top of the atrium that turns the void into a dramatic play surface adjacent to the kid’s bedrooms. The use of a net in this location precludes the need for guardrails and opens the floor plan to unimpeded views to and from the third floor. Riggers from Cirque du Soleil provided and installed the trapeze net.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Radiant floor heating, a high-efficiency boiler, a heat recovery ventilator, and a convection wood stove work to conserve energy.
The floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the stone terrace and provide a strong connection with the outdoors.
Clerestory windows line the top edge of the room.
The walls are lined with poplar plywood and sections are painted in a light-colored finish.
An east-facing view of the open-plan living and dining area.
The elegant, modernist-inspired living space boasts vintage Barcelona chairs and a Cassina sectional. The French doors lead out to the courtyard.
The fireplace feature wall has a concrete hearth, oak paneling, and wall-mounted cabinetry with pre-finished door slabs from New Age Veneers in the "Ravenswood" finish. A steel box integrated to the side of the fireplace stores wood, and glass walls make the most of the small site.
The great room features an open floor plan, as well as a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling.
The family room in the cottage connects to the terrace and pool through massive sliding doors.
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