Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/furniture : table

Living Room Recessed Lighting Table Design Photos and Ideas

Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
With reclaimed materials and an open, airy design, Casa Iporanga by architect Daniel Fromer melds with its verdant surroundings.
Den
Looking back from the children's play area to the living room, which features a bright red credenza from IKEA and other orange accent pieces.
“My mom really wanted a fireplace, even though they don’t make sense in Texas and generally are an energy drain—and she wanted it to somehow serve the living, kitchen, and dining spaces,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “So, we wound up using a clean-burning fireplace insert designed to fit in the transition that distinguishes each of the spaces without making them feel like different rooms.”
The living, kitchen, and outdoor porch areas in the primary residence are situated to enjoy sunset. The living room opens directly to the screened outdoor dining porch and a timber deck that overlooks the surrounding hills.
“We had a child and made a commitment to take care of my mother. We had to figure out a solution for housing us all with the right privacy and comfort,” says Ilga Paskovskis, owner of the Granny Pad.
The deck adjacent to the master bedroom in the main house has views over the ocean. The chimney flue from the ground floor fireplace cuts through the corner of the deck, making the semioutdoor space useable even in cold weather.
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
The custom-built shaker-style cabinets are made of ultralight plywood and topped with Glacier White Corian countertops.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The living area’s cathedral ceiling extends outwards to become the northern veranda awning, which helps to shade the interior.
Automated steel doors encompasses the main floor, fostering an immediate connection to the outdoors. The floor-to-ceiling glass ushers in an abundance of natural light throughout.
When a couple approached Colorado-based Cottle Carr Yaw (CCY) Architects for a modern mountain retreat, they brought with them images of what would be the founding inspiration behind the new design—a simple and rugged cabin in Norway where the husband and his relatives had been gathering since the 1950s. Much like this ancestral Norwegian cabin, the new getaway is designed with the same rustic charms and deference to the landscape, as well as an inviting environment for friends and family to gather for generations to come.
The home’s Japanese name loosely translates to “Sun House”—which is apt, given its emphasis on natural light. Three sets of full-height doors slide away to open the interior to the outdoors, while the angled roof eaves deflect unwanted solar gain in the summer without blocking access to the low winter sun.
The impressive living room has polished concrete floors which are contrasted with a white ash plywood ceiling.
In the living room, wall-to-wall windows frame views of the landscape to the east.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
Upon entering the living room, one is greeted by a wall of windows and a homey fireplace.
With 1,655 square feet of living space, the open floor plan includes many spacious rooms, adding to the airiness afforded by ample natural light and spectacular views.
Anchored by a gas and wood-burning fireplace, the living area is also intimately enclosed by custom-built wooden bookshelves.
The home's main living space consists of a classic open floor plan, with beautiful exposed-beam ceilings.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
Full-height French doors lead from the den to the pool area.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Inside, the 4,043-square-foot property features reclaimed wood floors and beamed ceilings.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
There is also a den with a wet bar that opens to a patio and a sculpted English garden.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
Sliding glass doors open up the living room to a private patio with water views.
Whether it's merely picking up toys or performing spontaneous plays, an active imagination is always celebrated here.
Custom modular furniture and a slide that conjures indoor playground vibes are among the highlights at the sustainably minded Lion International Kindergarten.
Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
Walls of glass bring in views of the outdoors.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
A variety of carefully placed windows fill the living/dining/kitchen unit with light while maintaining a sense of privacy.
The home's asymmetrical gabled roof defines the ceiling heights of the interior spaces.
Large windows with automatic shades incorporate smart home technology, balancing daylight with comfort.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
The home's large windows offer expansive views of downtown Los Angeles.
Being able to work from anywhere allows the couple to purse their creative dreams wherever the road may take them.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
The dining and living areas are separated by a suspended, copper-plated staircase.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
Untouched, chipped orange and green painted concrete beams are a major element throughout the apartment, adding a patina that cannot be replicated through modern processes
Glass sliding doors section off the interior courtyard.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
123