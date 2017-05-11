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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/furniture : bar

Living Room Recessed Lighting Bar Design Photos and Ideas

"Architects that have experience with old structures have a thorough understanding of how to deal with—and take advantage of—archaic materials and express them in the design. Allowing the existing building structure and integral elements to be revealed lets the building tell its story, and is what makes timeless and intriguing architecture," adds Nardella.
“My mom really wanted a fireplace, even though they don’t make sense in Texas and generally are an energy drain—and she wanted it to somehow serve the living, kitchen, and dining spaces,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “So, we wound up using a clean-burning fireplace insert designed to fit in the transition that distinguishes each of the spaces without making them feel like different rooms.”
The interior of the bubblewrap addition.
The coffee table in the living area is an old trunk Ryan and Catherine found in a shed on their property.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The step-down bar is original to the home and was handmade with four different alternating kinds of wood.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.
The home features several interstitial outdoor areas, including a skylit terrarium which helps to naturally illuminate the interiors.
A view of the living room and kitchen.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The home's asymmetrical gabled roof defines the ceiling heights of the interior spaces.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
Spaces flow freely from one to the next, creating a continuous open floor plan.
Walnut casework anchors both sides of the original fireplace. Steel plate provides a modern interpretation of the traditional hearth.
Luckdrops’ Studio+ is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom shipping container home with 287 square feet of living space. The $38,000 home features light, bright, and modern interiors that are miles away from what you might expect the inside of a shipping container to look like.
On the second floor, the Megacabinet culminates in a desk with a buffet and a wine fridge, as well as a sofa with hidden storage.
Expansive windows on both sides of the open living area bring the outside in. Marvin doors, the Ultimate Swinging French door, flank the mahogany-wrapped fireplace and provide easy access to the screened porch.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
Spotted gum flooring was used throughout the living spaces. The ground floor houses the kitchen, living room, and dining areas as well as two bedrooms. The upper floor contains the master suite.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
A soaring ceiling delivers a sense of drama to the open-plan great room.
Although this living space is open to the open-plan kitchen/dining area, the change in levels between the two rooms makes it feel like two separate spaces.
The property includes four bars—one of which seats 13 people.
Full-height glazing wraps around the home for spectacular views of the woods.
Wraparound windows and sliding glass doors lead to the mahogany deck, giving the home a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
The open kitchen gently tucks under the upper floors and the wood and metal stair that delicately weaves its way upward. The large bay windows draw daylight in from both sides.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
An overview of the spaces.
The enclosed terrace now has a bar and a den-like area.
The open plan great room is bright and airy thanks to the insertion of the center courtyard .
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
Media Room
The living room includes a fireplace and hidden wet bar.
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
Belgium, North of the West-Flemish village of Westouter one can find a plot in an open and rural landscape, heavily influenced by the typical agricultural activities in the area. The setting has had a great impact on the design of this single family house, which is solemnly surrounded by a few farms and a group of trees here and there. The atypical shape of the parcel, together with the not so ideal orientation of the plot have been transformed into remarkable assets for the project.
Common space
The living room features elegant wallpaper from Thibaut.
© Vojteck Ketz courtesy of Marta Nowicka &amp; Co.
Like a Murphy bed, the dining table tucks into the wall when not in use.