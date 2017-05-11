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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Recessed Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
The fireplace surround was replaced, and the mantle and pilasters were removed for a more minimal, sleek appearance. The new marble kitchen bench was extended out into the living room to create a benchtop area in front of the window for dining and working.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
The bucolic compound consists of two parcels of land with four houses—a main house and three guest houses—and a total of 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in all.
The Modern Texas Prefab features a mix of natural and reclaimed materials for a relaxed feel.
Custom-made moon sculptures by New York–based artist Bronsen hang prominently in each Airstream. The decorative pillows are by Cheko.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The garage has been converted into den/bedroom complete with laundry hookups.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
Floor-to-ceiling windows take in expansive forest views.
A large artwork by Urs Fischer hangs in the dining area. The table and chairs are by Jacques Quinet.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
The cabin's floor-to-ceiling windows offer an uninterrupted view of the great outdoors.
The family room merges seamlessly with the new outdoor space thanks to all the glass.
"Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides strong indoor/outdoor connections while carefully placed clerestory windows serve to infuse the home with dappled light from above, affording views of sky and treetops," says the firm.
The glass second floor allows for views through the residence to the bucolic landscape beyond.
Leather dining chairs contrast smoothly with a blue velvet sofa and ottoman.
The formal living room is bright, airy, and flooded with natural light that streams through a trio of full-height French doors. The doors open the room to a trellis-shaded brick terrace. The space is anchored by a grand fireplace and flanked by a formal dining room and a media lounge.
Black walls were used to create contrast, and the black board-and-batten box is the powder room that separates the kitchen and the hallway with a glimpse of the living area beyond. The kitchen, living, and dining areas extend out to the exterior deck.
The home's flooring ranges from paved brick to reclaimed teak. The ceilings are made from textured Portuguese cork, which seamlessly transitions out to the soffits.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
“We did not want a lot of bold colors in the art to distract,” says Hill. The artwork was purposefully chosen to blend in with the furniture, rather than stand out.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
In this apartment, Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors employs a palette of off-whites paired with a dark floor; moments of red in both the artwork and accent furniture enliven the space.
The kitchen sits just off the living room area for easy entertaining. The roller shades are from J Geiger.
Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the stunning, panoramic view.
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
This modern renovation of a traditional ranch-style home maintained the midcentury spirit of the home—and turned it into a showcase for the homeowner's collection of iconic furnishings.
In the living area is a U-shaped, multi-use couch that can be easily turned into a guest bed when needed.
Living Room reading corner
The concrete fireplace draws attention to the sloped ceiling, as well as to the unique lighting feature above.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
An off-center skylight brings natural light into the living room, where the existing fireplace (inset) was refinished in metallic paint. A fiberglass Koishi pouf by Naoto Fukasawa for Linea sits by an Eames sofa. The painting is by Vanessa Prager.
A sense of Japanese minimalist design permeates the home. Tatami mats are now used in a space that leads out to a very zen-like rock garden.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
The skylight along with the large opening to the west patio allow the interior of the home to filled with natural light.
A sitting area off the main living space features chairs upholstered by Berkeley Fabrics &amp; Upholstery and a light fixture from Lights Fantastic.
An ample sill made of English elm was built into two front windows to create a gathering spot that is visually connected to the street. Donna Wilson’s lively Ernest pouf in coral Nos Da upholstery for SCP adds extra seating in the living room.
The architects designed around another component of their 345 table in the refurnished living room, adding a Ploum sofa and a pair of Elsa armchairs from Ligne Roset.
The living room is home to two Bouroullec Brothers designs: the Facett sofa for Ligne Roset, and the Slow chair for Vitra.
Living Room
The yoga and meditation area is placed on the upper level, which also features a partitioned bedroom and private bath. The warm wood floors are heated by hydronic tubes below, while supplemental and more instant heat is provided by a concealed infrared heater in the ceiling. Greenery surrounds the sides of the property for a serene environment. The industrial supports required to hold the 3 floors above were left exposed, and the burled redwood slabs are exposed and serve as the ceiling and sides to the spaces below.
He carefully crafted the black walnut floor to fit like a jigsaw puzzle.
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