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All Photos/living/furniture : sofa/furniture : desk

Living Room Sofa Desk Design Photos and Ideas

A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
Owen and Clara reside in an apartment at the back of a83. The bedroom lofts over a kitchen and living area.
The apartment is filled with designerly touches, from a cutout of a Michael Graves drawing (Owen’s mother, Karen, is a principal at Michael Graves Architecture & Design) to a Cold Picnic rug.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Main living space
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Richard Neutra was a pioneer in opening up living spaces so that they could serve as communal gathering spots.
“We all work online during the day, so we added two counters for working to our living/dining room,” Tina says.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
“The bedroom faces the balcony, with a centennial oak in the foreground and a view of the opposite hillside in the distance,” says Acuña.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
The tiny home sits on the lower portion of the yard. This allowed Blue Truck Studio to design to the maximum allowable height and incorporate high ceilings, which make the space feel bigger.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
Two dividing orange bulkheads—which are the box gutters that protrudes through the house—separate the three pavilions. The family congregates in the central pavilion for meals around the dining table, and to relax in the lounge.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
"The client wanted nook for the speakers and a desk," explains Gerlier. Adding that in order to use the computer nook as a desk, it is necessary to open the set of doors underneath. Gerlier also added an additional oversized nook that serves as a comfortable reading nook.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
“The podium, which brings you on eye-level with the monumental arched windows, functions both as a lounge place, a stage, a huge cupboard, and a very long working desk,” says Eklund and ter Beek.
A multi-use podium runs the length of the wall under the windows and facilitates impromptu performances for the creative family that lives here.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
Restored wooden beams line the ceilings of several rooms throughout the home.
Living Area
The existing living room received modern built-in storage and blue paint that syncs with the addition.
The Ecocapsule sleeps 1-2 people, and it has a lot of storage packed into its small footprint.
The inside of the casita.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
"The brick column works like a solar clock, and everything revolves it," says Pardo. "The modulations of light are reflected on it. Through the shadows you can know approximately what time of day it is, and also perceive the changes of the seasons."
The living room of J.Lo and A-Rod's Park Avenue apartment.
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
The use of light colors on the walls and ceiling of The Pacific Pioneer by Handcrafted Movement keeps the two lofted sleeping spaces at either end of the tiny home from feeling claustrophobic, while the blues, greens, and natural wood of the furniture and cabinetry are simple but thoughtful.
Now, crisp white walls and the refinished concrete floor conjure the loft's urban roots. Sleek black kitchen cabinets sync up nicely with the new metal railing.
Across from the entrance door is the kitchen, which features a sink, small oven, hot water tank, fridge, and gas hobs.
The integrity of the house’s midcentury spirit are expressed in its tongue-and-groove construction, clerestory windows, exposed posts and beams, and vaulted ceilings. Concrete block, redwood siding, Douglas fir plywood fit-outs create a warm and textured material contrast.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
Glazing on both sides gives the television room an airy, pavilion-like feel.
"Cornelia is a real rock star," says Latimer of his client-turned-friend. "She is one of the most amazing people I have ever met."
A large picture window sits above Funke's writing desk. The desk was brand new, and Latimer had to put it through a few processes to achieve a certain patina.
Every detail was customized specifically to meet Funke's requirements, including the custom paint and stain. The reclaimed hardwood floors are a mix of woods, and all the interior siding is maple.
“With a single contribution of natural light -- the windowed facade facing street -- the apartment is designed to be 'turned' towards this light, with its glass rooms. Elements holding the old garage function were kept as witnesses and graphic structures of the apartment,” says Pelcé.
The concrete ceilings and beams from the original garage were retained.
The open-plan living room is anchored by a wood-burning two-sided fireplace.
Working with project architect Todd Aranaz, Fougeron moved the living room to the ground floor and combined it with the dining area and kitchen. The Stoccolma sofa and ottoman are by Paola Navone for Baxter.
Lars sofa by Bonaldo, Leaf chandelier by MM Lampadari, Frate desk by Enzo Mari for Driade with table lamp by Sottsass for Vistosi,
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