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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : linoleum

Living Room Sectional Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.