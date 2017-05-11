Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : media cabinet/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Media Cabinet Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
Situated underneath the wood ceiling, the upper-level apartment’s living room is elevated by a petite, functional kitchen.
Architect Fareez Giga deploys a suite of custom built-ins to upgrade a 715-square-foot flat for a bibliophile and a passionate cook.
All the new built-in cabinetry floats a few inches off the ground and below the ceiling, adding light and shadow, so as not to make the 715-square-foot apartment feel confining.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
"The kids love playing and singing and I have this principle that if things aren't visible or easy to get, you won't use them. For them to play, their toys need to be visible, or if we want to cook, the food has to be visible."
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
A Samsung Frame TV blends in with other artwork collected by the homeowners.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
The designer’s brother, Václav Valda, carved the cabinets for the container house using a milling cutter.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
Now, four platforms built by Tiffany and Pedro support twin bed mattresses to create a cozy sleep space and a nice spot for watching the projector.
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
Built in the early 1970s, the house's kitchen, living, and dining areas were originally divided into three distinct zones. In order for this great room to flow as one, Klopf Architecture removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room. A Herman Miller trade poster, Design Within Reach book tower, and IKEA sofa mingle in the space.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
Foldable furniture helps save space in the small house.
Joshua drew inspiration from the storage cubbies on ships for the shipping container home’s cabinetry.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
On the second level, the design team arranged a living area that opens to a balcony and deck area. The built-in wall storage is crafted from oak.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
Clerestories brighten up the living area, which is situated between the bedroom and the kitchen-and-dining space of the open-plan home.
The home was gutted in the remodel, and the living spaces were oriented to take better advantage of the existing window plan.
The family room on the second level.
The guest house, offering an additional 500 square feet of living space, features a large, open area that doubles as both a living room and bedroom.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
The classic post-and-beam style defines the home's interior. Exposed wood ceilings and lightly colored hardwood floors run throughout the open concept living area.
The home's main living spaces are located on the top level, offering a perch from which to look out on the surrounding landscape. Here, a cozy family room features a corner window with views of the Laguna Mountains in the distance.
Living Room
In the living area, sofas and a chair by Piero Lissoni for Cassina join a floor lamp by Michele de Lucchi for Artemide.
The ground floor features Douglas fir flooring. The living room at the front of the house is separated from the entrance hallway by a black steel-framed glazed partition.
A door was replaced with an internal window that sheds light on the stairwell and a cat flap, so that the cats can move between rooms even if the kitchen door is closed.
Marvin demonstrates the cat ladder. The pendant is the Roly Roscoe light in textured black by Offdn.
The unit is 3.5 meters long and 2.4 meters tall, and is a chic focal point in the room.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
Anthropologie's tailored art selection is vibrant and glamorous.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
The den is connected to the kitchen, providing a comfortable place for the family to hang out. The media console is from West Elm and the swivel chair is from Blu Dot.
The walls of the study are painted a moody grey-blue.
When JAC Interiors was commissioned to revive an old 1,200-square-foot Hollywood home, the clients—a young couple who the designers call "fun and quirky"—requested the firm find a way to transform the space with as little construction as possible. The fireplace is a custom-made, three-dimensional feature that stands in stark contrast to the soft woods and white walls that make up the rest of the room.
The blue cabinets of the kitchen run through into the living area with a softer natural oak top tying the room together. A modular sofa can be moved in different configurations.
Thanks to the glass perforations connecting the first two levels of the home, the structure no longer suffers from a dark, gloomy interior. The team also incorporated a handmade steel staircase to link the ground floor to the basement.
Garden Avenue Renovation - Living Room
Silvia just recently discovered a midcentury Scandinavian lounge chair at a vintage London market. It’s supported with elm wood and has been newly upholstered in 100-percent Wool Camira fabric. It sits next to an Ikea TV stand and a set of three photographs that Silvia and her boyfriend made themselves. Representing three places they love—Barcelona, London, and Ireland—they printed photographs they took onto metal.
12