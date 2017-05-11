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All Photos/living/furniture : lamps/floors : brick

Living Room Lamps Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.