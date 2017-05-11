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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/lighting : recessed

Living Room Console Tables Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
The couple’s cats—Chepe and Pacho—doze while Nigel works in another sitting area (below). The chairs are from HK Living.
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
“Materials and details were chosen and developed for what they can offer: solar heat radiating from walls, natural ventilation to feel the breeze, timber posts you can lean against, and benches you can jump on,” said Welsch.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
With generous floor-to-ceiling windows, the interiors get plenty of all-day light. As a designer of lifestyle hotel interiors, Oni is an expert at balancing comfort with function, as reflected in the living and dining areas.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
Behind a facade of stained-black cedar, plywood walls and exposed rafters lend a casual, loft-like feel to the space, while strategically placed windows and skylights bring in ample day-light.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
The living room has a glazed corner and a window that looks into the entrance courtyard. The Shaya table lamps are by Canadian brand Neuvo.
An imposing, matte black fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Wood is stored within the structure, which frees up floor space for abundant guest seating.
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The bucolic compound consists of two parcels of land with four houses—a main house and three guest houses—and a total of 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in all.
Front entry and living area.
Living Room
Living Room
PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS CLOSED) Photo © Ashok Sinha
An overview of the living room.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The extra 14-inch ceiling height brings light and harbor views into the space, while transom windows add a bonus sky view.
“One of my favorite pieces we designed for the space is the reception desk,” says Thomas Gibbons, creative director at Bond Collective. “It’s upholstered in this beautiful, channeled deep-chocolate leather and topped with marble.” The space also houses custom chevrons and motifs, as well as light European oak floors.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
Rather than make several small rooms, the team opted to create open, central spaces that can be easily adapted to changing mobility issues. Carefully placed windows and skylights provide lots of daylight. Rafters were left exposed in the ceiling.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
The lower level has enough space for a second living room.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
SysHaus completed their first project—a 2,217-square-foot, single-story home in São Paulo—in collaboration with local architecture studio Arthur Casas Design, who was responsible for the furniture selection, utility systems, finishes, and interior accessories.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
A full-height wall of glass brings additional natural light into the open-plan living area. The step down creates a cozy divide in the space.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
The couple opted for a floating floor of cork tiles from Ecore Commerical Flooring. In this method of installation, tiles are affixed to one another, rather than nailed into the floorboards. This allows the tiles to expand and contract with heat, making it ideal for radiant surfaces. Moseley and Mathesius are also fans of cork’s natural color. ecorecommercialflooring.com
Most of the furnishings are from from Globe West.
An L-shaped couch delineates the TV lounge room.
The view from the kitchen.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
Fronting Alamo Square Park, the living room’s pitched ceiling creates an expansive space for socializing and relaxing. The space is accented by a custom sofa and window seat by Franciscan Interiors, rocking chairs from B&amp;B Italia, a Lake low credenza by BDDW. The fireplace-adjacent bench seating is upholstered in William Yeoward Alverdia fabric in Ocean, complementing the teal accents in the adjoining dining room and kitchen.
New cork floors replaced the original carpet in the second unit.
"The wood adds warmth and consistency to the space, balancing the tough exterior," explains architect Harley Graham.
Recessed lighting keeps the interiors elegant and bright.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
The new garden studio, seen through the window, is positioned at the point where the garden pivots off to a previously disconnected end of the outdoor space.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Living Room
Living Room
Feature Wall-The dark gigantic rough-wood-textured wall, TV Wall and Bangkok skyline.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
The front of the wall that separates the kitchen from this playroom is a chalkboard where the couple’s son can play and draw.
The living space in the open-plan kitchen/dining/living spaces flows out onto the south-facing terrace. The soft gray color scheme works with Cornwall's cool light and large skies.
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