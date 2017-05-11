Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Console Tables Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
Designers Kathryn Heller and Kevin Short covered a 16-foot window wall in their San Francisco loft with custom curtains fabricated from 65 yards of block-printed fabric sourced from India. The curtains are motor-operated, and a black-out liner ensures good sleep in the bedroom upstairs. An additional sheer liner facilitates daytime light and privacy.
Brooklyn-based artist Francesco Simeti created a Renaissance-inspired tapestry that doubles as a curtain, visible from the outside as well. The flowers and plants in his work are a direct reference to the landscape that surrounds the village.
The designers decided to keep the original stone walls and floors.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
"I am all about organization, so you will find lots of bins, baskets, and organizers throughout the home, tucked into our drawers, and inside our cabinets," says Jules.
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
Italian designer Renzo Mongiardino revamped the 269-year-old property in the 1980s, enhancing the home's neoclassical and Middle Eastern design detailing.
The main living room has a SixPenny couch; Amazon Home goods including a console table and pillows; art by Julia Kostreva and Tucson-based Trevor Mock; custom bar by Fire on the Mesa; custom coffee table by Tucson woodworker Sam Okerlund; saguaro print by local photographer Emily Tartaglia; rugs by Pampa and Soukie Modern; Serena & Lily woven light fixtures; bar stools, woven coffee table, and hanging chair; Barnaby Lane lounge chairs; and pillows by Collective Sol, Spark Modern, Pampa, and Amazon Home.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
Living Room
Nestled in a corner of the home, a quiet sitting area offers an idyllic place to rest and relax.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
Staying true to Bond Collective’s design philosophy, Bond Station House was inspired by its surrounding community. Nestled in a breathtaking Art Deco building, the contemporary co-working space blends a rich combination of luxe style and relaxed sophistication.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
The lucky contest winner and their guest will be treated to a Renaissance-inspired aperitif in a sitting room with an intimate view of the Mona Lisa.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
A fireplace serves as a boundary between the indoor and outdoor areas.
A Safavieh Classic iron console with a Ren-Wil Oryx 30-inch round mirror stands as a chic bar nook.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
“I loved the challenge of planning a fully functional home on a 32 ft x 8.5 ft trailer. I knew I wanted to include all of the basic living spaces that you would find in a conventional home: kitchen, living room, bathroom, two enclosed bedrooms, a laundry area, and storage spaces,” explains Kell.
SysHaus completed their first project—a 2,217-square-foot, single-story home in São Paulo—in collaboration with local architecture studio Arthur Casas Design, who was responsible for the furniture selection, utility systems, finishes, and interior accessories.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
The console is from Room and Board. Kevin designed the metal stair railing to feel good under the hand, and local outlet Mission Iron Works did the fabrication. "First, they waxed the cold rolled steel, and then mixed a few metal patina colors (blue, brown, black) to rub in by hand," the couple say. "It’s a labor-intensive process, but the result gives a finish with subtle variation that changes depending on the light. It would have been easier to paint, but we would never have had the same effect."
The guest quarters include a spacious living area that opens up to a private deck with a glimpse of a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
Takeshi Nii’s Ny chair is paired with a Reese sofa and cherry Grove nightstand from Room & Board in the living room.
The upper floor wraps the main living space below, allowing for picturesque views from both levels of the home. Coffee bean tables by Holly Hunt sit atop a silk Tai Ping rust carpet, adjacent to a custom Living Divani Sofa.
The tongue-and-groove vaulted ceiling defines the living space.
Sliding doors connect the space with the outdoors.
Laurier Blanc acrylic glass Hekla Side Table & Stool, embedded with burnt wood truck, with accents of resin, compliments the Taylor Forest club chair, beneath the Amir Zaki waterfall photograph.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
Van Dusen has no formal fashion or design training; instead, as a student at Tufts University in Boston, she created her own major called "Psychology of Design," studying various disciplines throughout art history through the lens of neuroscience.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
Leaving behind the Lounge, one re-enters the Living lined with white walls. Beyond the Black Wall is the Dining.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity.
After: living area
main living room space with custom curtain wall
Here is a peek at the living room looking toward the entry.
A triple-height staircase serves as the backbone of the house, connecting the various interior living spaces and promoting efficient circulation.
The upper floor has high ceilings, and is designed as a single, flowing space that opens seamlessly to the outdoors on all sides.
A wall of glass in a flex room.
Besides the main living room, the den serves is an additional communal zone.
The home is airy and bright—enveloped in natural lighting thanks to large expanses of glass and clerestory windows.
The spacious living room opens to the dining area which sits off the kitchen.
The burnished concrete floor contains ten-percent fly-ash and slag.
In the open-plan living area, a wall covered in Calico’s Lunaris Midnight—inspired by moonscapes and outer space—sets the tone for a vignette of darker furnishings, including a vintage credenza that doubles as an entertainment center, equipped with a Sonos Playbar.
In the living quarters of Lightroom 2.0, Carpenter’s daughter Esme chats with her boyfriend, who is seated on a Milo Baughman Case Sofa.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
Australian practice MUSK Architecture Studio maximized the units of Coppin Street Apartment with flexible floor plans and large sliding doors that expose of reveal some of the bedrooms.
12