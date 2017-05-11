Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/floors : rug

Living Room Console Tables Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
The couple’s cats—Chepe and Pacho—doze while Nigel works in another sitting area (below). The chairs are from HK Living.
In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
"It's unexpected to have the living room above the dining room,
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
Living Room
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Designer Cortney Bishop used antique Serapi rugs—a type of Persian carpet—that she sourced from a local dealer to guide the design of this residence in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The desert oasis of Palm Springs, California, is a storied destination offering impressive landscapes, midcentury modern architecture, a thriving cultural scene, and poolside lounging. Below, we share some of the Airbnb listings we’ve saved to the wish list. From pastel-hued ranch homes to a funky hideaway that pays homage to Mick Jagger, you’ll find plenty of options for your next vacation.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
For outdoor enthusiasts Bob and Pam Norton, the town of Big Sky, Montana, was a natural choice for the location of their second home. Having purchased a remote lot with views of Lone Peak, Pioneer Mountain, and Cedar Mountain, they envisioned a private, year-round retreat that integrated with the terrain. “We wanted to live in the view,” says Pam. “We wanted the outdoors to come in.”
The couch is a vintage Milo Baughman, along side the Bessarabian rug, also vintage.
A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
The kitchen looks out onto a large dining area and family room. Built-in bookcases flank one side of the space, while the opposite end is capped by expansive windows looking out onto the patio and garden.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The bucolic compound consists of two parcels of land with four houses—a main house and three guest houses—and a total of 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in all.
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls invite warm natural light into the 1,664-square-foot interior.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
The outside is brought in with double-height NLT (nail-laminated timber) ceilings and automated clerestory windows.
The 300-square-foot space feels much larger than it is with plenty of light and monochromatic decor. "Built in the 1930s, it’s an original jail cell with original doors, floors, metal pieces, and [bar-covered] windows," says operations manager Kristen McKinney.
Nestled in a corner of the home, a quiet sitting area offers an idyllic place to rest and relax.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS CLOSED) Photo © Ashok Sinha
An overview of the living room.
A gabled roof home in Werkhoven, a Dutch village in the province of Utrecht, takes the form of a modern barn with a twist—split down the middle from the peak, half of the exterior is floor-to-ceiling glass to take advantage of the views. "The transition from inside to outside, and vice versa, is always important in our designs," says architect Ruud Visser.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
The extra 14-inch ceiling height brings light and harbor views into the space, while transom windows add a bonus sky view.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
The curved Jardan Valley sofa in green brings geometric interest to the living room.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
The opulent interior provides expansive areas for entertaining.
There is also a lovely, light-filled, sitting area.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
Soriano experimented with different building materials such as steel, glass, plywood, and cork.
These oversized leather pillows from Article are reversible, with cognac and leather sides. “When I want to warm up the tone of the room, I show off the leather, and when I want to cool down the vibe I use the alternative.”
The lucky contest winner and their guest will be treated to a Renaissance-inspired aperitif in a sitting room with an intimate view of the Mona Lisa.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
The home has a state-of-the-art theater with surround sound—ideal for movie lovers or those in the film or television industry.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
The lounge has clay plaster walls to create a simple and timeless feel.
The lower level has enough space for a second living room.
The apartments feature the Scent to Sleep range by London-based fragrance company Neom. The fragrance is a blend of 19 essential oils—including English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine—designed to help guests drift off.
Yoga mats and plants in the living room of the penthouse.
The dark blue walls and earthy fiber carpet were chosen for their ability to encourage unwinding.
Warm wood finishes up the snug factor.
The living room in the penthouse opens to a sunlit terrace.
Each of the three serviced apartments features restorative scents and colors that relax muscles, invoke calm, and mimic the moonlight. The spaces also include air-cleansing soporific plants that eliminate toxins, cutting-edge electronics designed to keep guests' body clocks operating naturally, and healing background harmonies to calm the autonomic nervous system.
The apartments are all fitted with opulent blackout blinds, sound absorbing curtains, and soft lighting to create a calming ambience that relaxes the brain and body.
The home is also designed to showcase the owners' art collection.
1234