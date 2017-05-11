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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/floors : cork

Living Room Console Tables Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
A painting by Saul hangs in the living room adjacent to the kitchen.
The couple opted for a floating floor of cork tiles from Ecore Commerical Flooring. In this method of installation, tiles are affixed to one another, rather than nailed into the floorboards. This allows the tiles to expand and contract with heat, making it ideal for radiant surfaces. Moseley and Mathesius are also fans of cork’s natural color. ecorecommercialflooring.com
New cork floors replaced the original carpet in the second unit.