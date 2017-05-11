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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Coffee Tables Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
Some of the wood paneling in the living room was kept and painted for contrasting texture.
The pair drywalled much of the interior for a crisp look.
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
Interior Living Space - Open Area
A wall divides the living room and the dining room while maintaining the open-plan feel.
The living room features an Isamu Noguchi Freeform sofa, a brassy Slit Table XL from Hay, and a square silver coffee table from FOUND home by Ruth Davis. The artwork is by Carlos Cruz Diez.
After: The Living Room
After: Spacious Living Room
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
San Francisco’s modernists were faced with the issue of building within a firmly established stylistic tradition—think bay windows and gingerbread. Henry Hill’s 1947 renovation of a 1908 Victorian tucked away on an alley in historic Russian Hill provides a remarkable response to the dilemma.
The quirky, pastel-hued living room inside the Suite Apartment, which comprises an entire wing of the palazzo and includes three bedrooms and baths as well as a dining room and private kitchen.
Tall double glass doors foster sightlines to the rear courtyard, while two Matteo armchairs from Wayfair cozy up to the fireplace. The homeowners worked with interior designer Claudia Rozo to hone the interior palette.
Living room to study
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The open floor plan which blends living and dining spaces makes the home ideal for family or friendly gatherings.
Living area with 14 ft ceilings
Kitchen and Family
The light-filled, open-plan living and entertaining spaces feature double-height ceilings and a variety of bespoke built-ins.
The living space features walls of glass that overlook a serene garden patio and full-height glass sliding doors open the living room to the front yard for true indoor/outdoor living.
The porcelain plank flooring is continuous throughout, with zero-step thresholds at doors and showers.
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
The dining table is the Bonaldo Tracks table, while the dining bench is from IKEA. The window seat provides additional seating.
High ceilings and a full-length brick fireplace are complemented by extensive glazing.
The post-and-beam ceiling is highlighted with pendant globe lights.
The expansive open-plan living area is also bright and airy.
The upper-level family room is furnished with a simple black sectional and a Noguchi table.
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.
Sliding pocket doors by NuVista create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.
In order to open up the space, Klopf Architecture took out some walls that were supporting beams. Klopf explains, “We used a structural trick by putting a cross-beam on the roof, which you don’t see. The ceiling now has an open, more expansive feeling—more post-and-beam.”
In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
For the seating area, the couple selected a Charles sofa by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia in addition to CH07 Shell chairs by Hans Wegner, a PK61 coffee table by Poul Kjærholm, and a Nesta rug from Design Within Reach. The dining table, an original design by Burnette, is surrounded by stools that belonged to a previous owner.
Living Room
Living
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