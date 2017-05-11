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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/fireplace : hanging

Living Room Coffee Tables Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Natural light was very important for homeowners, incorporated though plentiful clerestory glass and indoor-outdoor access.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
The ceiling beams have been left exposed to create a stark contrast with the black framing.
The home’s high-efficiency windows are oriented to maximize natural light. At night, the floating, wood-burning fireplace creates a cozy gathering space among lounge chairs and faux-fur throws. Vintage rugs on the concrete floor add an additional layer of warmth and texture.
Glossy black accents contrast with natural wood finishes throughout the interior.
When OSSO Architecture first began renovating this loft in a Brooklyn paper factory, it hadn’t been touched since the 1980s. Owner Malik Ashiru says the project achieved his goal of “a big, open space where people could come in and not feel cramped.” The formerly constrained spaces in the 1,400-square-foot, two-story apartment have been reconfigured into an open-plan living space with an office on the first floor and a loft guest bedroom above. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and bath open up to a rooftop terrace. Level changes delineate different spaces in the open-plan first floor, which is stylishly furnished with Ashiru’s midcentury furniture and artwork collected from his travels around the world.
In the living room, an Era sofa from Lytle Pressley joins a Calder coffee table by Minotti and a Grand Repos armchair and ottoman by Antonio Citterio for Vitra. The fireplace is by Fireorb.
The Franklin stove adds an authentic touch to the updated cabin.
The living room has a long, built-in couch with a custom midcentury-inspired fireplace. Polished concrete floors in the interior contrast with the outdoor timber decking.
Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the woods and meadow surrounding the home. The stove is by Hwam.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
Designed to adapt to a variety of weather conditions, Gapahuk – a prefab cabin by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta – has a twisted roof that folds down on one side to offer wind protection, or tilts up on the other to capture more sunlight. The home was designed for Rindalshytter, Norway's leading producer of leisure homes, as a combination of tradition and innovation; the name of the cabin, Gapahuk, is a Norwegian word for a simple wooden structure with two or three walls and a roof often created as a shelter from rough weather conditions. Drawing inspiration from the traditional gapahuk, the cabin is shaped with the aim of adapting to varying weather conditions.
The vintage hanging fireplace is original to the home.
The expansive living space features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. The tall steel-framed ceiling adds to the midcentury charm.
One of the highlights of the home is the glass bi-fold doors, which emphasize the L.A. residents' embrace of indoor-outdoor living.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, this four-bedroom abode in Portugal opens up with whitewashed concrete walls and geometric forms. Integrated amongst hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees on a site that once held ancient ruins, the space opens up to the landscape with an array of patios, rooftop terraces, and large central courtyard with swimming pool. The midcentury fireplace seen here was designed in 1965 by Spanish architects Alfonso Mila and Federico Correa.
Morten Bo Jensen, the chief designer at Vipp—whose headquarters are located in Islands Brygge—and his partner, graphic designer Kristina May Olsen, bought a loft space in the former Viking pencil factory in 2011. They bought the loft from its previous owner, one of five investors who purchased the circa-1910 factory building, roughly a decade ago, in a very raw state.
A hanging orb fireplace and an insert of warm wood flooring help define the living room within the open floor plan.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
The living area features a hanging stainless steel hearth.
The stunning living room views hit you just as you enter.
The view of the lake from the living area.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.
The living room provides a cozy gathering place anchored by a vintage fireplace from Urban Americana and Cle Tile backsplash. A circular Weave Rug pulls the space together.
In the Casa Mami living room, the soft contours of the Cloud Sofa by Marcel Wanders complements the graphic lines of the Confetti terrazzo coffee table by Fish and Pink. A Vifa speaker keeps the tunes coming.
The crisp white walls contrast beautifully with the warm wooden floors throughout.
The interiors boast a chic, contemporary feel.
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.
Full-height glazing and continuous material use allow spaces to flow freely from one to the other, and from inside to outside.
An old European-style fireplace for cozy, post-ski evenings.
A structural steel wall in the living area doubles as a built-in bookcase. The side chairs, floor lamps, and dining chairs were salvaged from the Hotel Crillón in Lima. The daybed and coffee table were designed by Maria Eugenia Alvarez-Calderón, who helped Irzio and Lisette with the interiors. The fireplace is from Fireorb and, as throughout, the floor is poured white acrylic by Química Suiza.
Living room, and retro fireplace with its' curvilinear form, anchors the space, while breaking the rectilinear lines of the limited, strong furniture pieces .
The team’s design philosophy was “not to have too many ideas,” and instead focus on a few key aesthetic moves that would be carried through the entire space. The lower living level features a full-wall storage system and statement hearth on a concrete platform. Sectional seating offers sweeping city views of Karakoy, including an old Armenian church and Galata Tower.
Living room
A traditional post-war-style old shack near a beach in Lorne, Victoria is remodelled with a top-level extension for better views of the ocean.
Living room
Custom made living room sofa
Living area
living room - looking toward kitchen