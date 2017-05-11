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All Photos/living/floors : slate/furniture : console tables

Living Room Slate Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

The interiors are swathed in organic hues to allow the natural environment to shine.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. Interiors feature Williams’ iconic architectural details, including natural teak wood paneling; built-in cabinetry, credenzas, and vanities; wood ceilings; slump stone walls and fireplace; clerestory windows; board-and-batten redwood siding; and original fixtures. The kitchen has been updated and renovated with modern appliances and stone countertops, but retains its original cabinetry.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.