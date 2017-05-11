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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/furniture : table

Living Room Limestone Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

An east-facing view of the open-plan living and dining area.
Fleetwood sliding pocket-doors erase the boundaries between indoor/outdoor living in the great room.
Verano-brushed 12x24 limestone flooring lines the great room. Ample glazing lets in plenty of natural light.