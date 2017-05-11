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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Limestone Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
The room also benefits from great natural lighting and easy access to the outdoors.
Texture and pattern were key in making the space feel lived in and homey, yet still Mediterranean in essence and modern in style.
Vintage pieces of both modern and more traditional styles are incorporated into the space.
The curved shape of the sofa and its lush texture make for a modern but inviting seat.