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All Photos/living/floors : cement tile/lighting : pendant

Living Room Cement Tile Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Top 10 Most Shared Stories of 2020: Our readers couldn’t resist passing these articles along to family and friends.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
The living room steps out to a veranda with a heated spa tub.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
A look at the floor lamp by Pulpo Lighting, coffee table by Cassina, armchair by Mod: Ro, and ottoman by Fritz Hansen.
The sunny double height living space features custom concrete tiles, plaster walls with built-in niche storage, and a custom slatted wood door leads to an indoor storage area.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.