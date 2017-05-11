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All Photos/living/floors : brick/fireplace : standard layout

Living Room Brick Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“We left anything that was wood, wood,” says Merrill. “All of those things begin to shine and look more beautiful when the things around them have been polished.”
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
The main house was purchased in 1987 by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg, who revamped the home in the Aeolian architectural style.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
The 16.5-foot ceilings, large windows, and curated design help create a contemplative experience.
The living room features two side chairs and an end table by Edward Wormley for Dunbar and a bronze screen designed by Harold Balazs.