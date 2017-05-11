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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/furniture : console tables

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Great Room with steel-clad fireplace, concrete floors and wood beams
Living room looking toward entry.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces