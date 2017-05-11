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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
"The main challenge was making a space with a 250-square-foot footprint actually feel large," says Mackay. "The key to its success is high ceilings, eight-foot doors, and oversize windows."
"We wrapped the roof in glass, so the interior is open, airy, and gets plenty of sunlight—something many tiny homes lack," says Mackay.
A curtain can be pulled shut over the living room windows to afford privacy when needed.
The living room features furnishings from Erminia’s collection—including vintage lounge chairs and a custom sofa—mixed in with selections from the architects, such as a Bob coffee table from Poltrona Frau, and a Nala rug and throw pillows by Mkt. A STI Magnum LaRoche porcelain slab from Stone Tile surrounds a H38DF fireplace by Montigo.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
The color palette of the home also takes its cues from the "cool, tonal softness of the concrete". says Kennon.
In addition to outfitting the home with furnishings, Kennon also selected the artwork. Here, a painting by New Zealand artist Matt Arbuckle rests on a low built-in storage cabinet clad in Tundra Mist Natural Stone, a material that provides texture against the tonally similar concrete walls.
Operable windows and doors on the east and west facades allow for effective cross ventilation across the narrow footprint of the home.
Like the second-floor living room, the more private living area in the master bedroom boasts a fireplace and expansive views.
The large master bedroom can also be used as an additional living area by the parents and the children.
The home’s main living area features cathedral ceilings and a large loft overhead. The space is divided by a stone fireplace and built-ins that lead to the kitchen.
The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
Family Room & Dining Space
New Montana Moss stone covers the chimney, and is paired with a sandstone hearth that runs to the exterior wall. New elements on that wall include storage with custom metal panel doors, fire screen, fire tools, and andirons, all designed by Willis DeWitt and Miles Woofter, and built by Ponderosa Forge. Interior designer Carolyn Woofter artfully orchestrated the home’s look and feel, collaborating on custom cabinet designs, making material selections, and choosing most of the furnishings.
Saddle Peak Residence by AUX Architecture
Exquisite Contemporary Estate on Grange Lake in Serenbe Community 10744 Serenbe Lane Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia 30268 United States $1,300,000 https://www.atlantafinehomes.com/eng/sales/detail/258-l-1486-v8mjrb/10744-serenbe-lane-chattahoochee-hills-ga-30268
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
Inside, the airy home features a spacious living area with a fireplace. The 728-square-foot space makes a great city escape.
Originally, the kitchen was in the center of the house disrupting the flow between the dining room and the living room. Flipping the rooms allowed for the addition of the fireplace in the great room.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
White paint considerably brightens up the space, and now the living room overlooks the pool.
Mosa porcelain tile clads the central hearth in the living room, which is furnished with a Como sectional chaise by Giorgio Soressi from Design Within Reach and a Noomi swivel chair designed by Susanne Soresso.
To save money, the team sourced IKEA cabinet bodies for the kitchen and den, and then built and assembled them on-site.
Barker salvaged the original glass windows in this living room, although the surrounding millwork had to be replaced.
The living area of 2 Barns features a doubled-sided fireplace, hardwood floors, and a neutral color palette. Architect Barry Price prized utilizing local materials in the ADA-accessible home.
The fireplace in Mississippi Modern by Charlie & Co. Design is offset by floor-to-ceiling windows—but not an ounce of coziness is lost.
Artwork by Judith Wright, of Sophie Gannon Gallery, overlooks a side table from Douglas and Bec and a rug sourced at Halcyon Lake.
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
The view of the lake from the living area.
By the Saey fireplace, a wicker chair from Malawi echoes the lines of Pinch’s Willo table. Matching other pieces to their line “is not an exact science,” Oona says, “just an innate reaction to things we love.”
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
A Roscharch Blotch fireplace is located centrally in the open-place living area.
Elevated on an engineered hardwood floor, the living room is smartly furnished with a Flex Form "Beauty" sectional sofa, Minotti "Sullivan" coffee table, Kurva "The Bow Lamp," and a hand-woven wool rug by Paulig for Salari.
"Every good RV renovation starts with a couple douses of light-colored paint," says Lauren. "We literally painted everything we could with Sherwin Williams Passive Gray. The change was dramatic, even from just some paint."
Protected by a roof overhang, the sunken lounge provides sweeping southeastern views of the city and fjord beyond.
The outdoor lounge chairs and chaise are by Richard Schultz for Knoll.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
A view of the living area from the kitchen. The luxury gas fireplace is from Ortal.
Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.
The open living, dining and kitchen space opens out on to the rear garden.
Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity.
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
Dining + Living
The setup around the fireplace includes a sister piece in a neutral gray, coffee tables by Thomas Bentzen, and a Visu lounge chair by Mika Tolvanen, all for Muuto.
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