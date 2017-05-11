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All Photos/living/door type : sliding

Living Room Sliding Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

Wood beams radiate from a central structural core to support deep roof eaves, each one painstakingly refinished. New energy-efficient windows create a cozy moment.
Upper Level: Master Bathroom. The lighting scheme was designed to enhance the spatial qualities.