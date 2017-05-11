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All Photos/laundry/cabinets : white/appliances : side by side

Laundry Room White Cabinets Side By Side Design Photos and Ideas

Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
The laundry area is also housed on the lowest level.
The laundry room off the kitchen also got a glam makeover. An Electolux washer and dryer set is tucked beneath a quartz counter for folding clothes. Black shower curtain rods provide space for hanging clothes to dry. They look sharp against statement wallpaper by Fornasetti. The cabinet hardware is by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Park Studio.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Laundry Room
Laundry room
A huge utility room could do double-duty as a craft room.