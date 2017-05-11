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All Photos/kitchen/furniture : table

Kitchen Table Design Photos and Ideas

It was cramped and dark when Hernán Landolfo and his girlfriend bought this Buenos Aires apartment, but after Landolfo reconfigured it as open-plan space with a greenhouse-like folding glass wall that unites the indoors and outdoors, it now feels airy and spacious.
The motif of slatted hickory continues in the bold open-plan master suite, which features multifaceted Diamond White tile by Porcelanosa and a Hoffman bed, with its headboard removed, from Room &amp; Board.
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
Dining
all photographs by www.polviladoms.com