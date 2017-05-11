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All Photos/kitchen/furniture : table/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Table Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

It was cramped and dark when Hernán Landolfo and his girlfriend bought this Buenos Aires apartment, but after Landolfo reconfigured it as open-plan space with a greenhouse-like folding glass wall that unites the indoors and outdoors, it now feels airy and spacious.
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
all photographs by www.polviladoms.com