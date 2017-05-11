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All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/lighting : wall

Kitchen Vinyl Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
"We knew we wanted the kitchen to have a beautiful view of the outdoors so we designed a large picture window that allows you to admire the scenery," Dianna says. Low maintenance coffee-colored vinyl flooring offsets the room's bright white cabinetry.
A Bosch microwave is sleekly inset into the wall of storage.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.