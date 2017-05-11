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All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
With a brick backsplash, it is important to make sure that it is carefully cleaned and sealed with a sealant designed for its specific location. There is a charm with exposed brick that, if that is the look you are going for, you will want to ensure that the brick is in good condition and can withstand being exposed.
Ceilings that are over 10 feet tall provide a feeling of airiness for the tiny home.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
The micro home movement paints a rosy picture of financial freedom, simplicity, and self-determination—but going small comes with its own set of challenges.
Each apartment's kitchen is modest in size. The all-white palette reflects light around the space.
"We knew we wanted the kitchen to have a beautiful view of the outdoors so we designed a large picture window that allows you to admire the scenery," Dianna says. Low maintenance coffee-colored vinyl flooring offsets the room's bright white cabinetry.
The Perezes drink home brewed beer at the kitchen table, which folds down from the wall; the table's underside serves as a chalkboard when folded up.
A wood-framed chalkboard folds down from a wall in the kitchen and provides more counter space and a dining area. The open wood shelving was crafted from a beloved table that did not fit in the tiny home.
Three taps at one end of the kitchen pour carbonated water and beer that the couple brews at home.
White-painted pine shiplap and wood ceiling beams lend texture on the interior, where pale gray cabinetry offsets wood-like vinyl flooring.
Ryan designed a small office nook tucked under the loft-style bedroom.
A Bosch microwave is sleekly inset into the wall of storage.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
The kitchen has a simple design and utilizes low-cost materials so that the client could fabricate it using a limited selection of tools.
The yellow stair is echoed by a matching yellow backsplash in the kitchen.
The design of this Australian houseboat features a soft, modern color palette. Here, light sage laminate kitchen cabinets are paired with leather recessed pulls.
In the kitchen, a new Quartz counter tops the central island. The original cabinetry and pale-yellow Western Holly oven enhance the house's vintage aesthetic, paying homage to the past.
“I wanted it to feel like an old Airstream, just with a refreshed new face. So I decided to start with white and have only one wood tone, walnut,” says August.
The mezzanine above the open-plan kitchen is a loft bedroom with a set of twin beds, where guests can sleep.
The kitchen also includes an unusually lengthy butler’s pantry, which measures more than 21 feet long. With glass-fronted cabinets that extend to the high ceilings, the well-equipped pantry provides plenty of storage while allowing for easy entertaining.
Featuring a timeless black-and-white marble checkerboard floor, the eat-in kitchen receives an abundance of natural light thanks to its huge, six-over-six pane sash window.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
Cedar & Moss lights are installed above the robin's egg blue sink.
The galley kitchen has been assembled from a reclaimed plans chest, iroko hardwood worktop from Retrouvius, and bespoke cupboard doors made from western red cedar.
A look at the front half of the boat.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The tiny home operates off the grid and draws energy from solar power.
The kitchen occupies the heart of the home. To save on costs, the duo lined the interior walls with shiplap and beadboard. The floors are vinyl.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The façade load bearing wall and its gaps have been preserved in their original state during the remodelling process as a tribute to its Mediterranean past.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
High-performance windows let in plenty of natural light while air conditioning keeps the home cool.
The kitchen features a Trinity Tile backsplash as well as Formica plastic laminate counters and cabinets.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
In the kitchen, white cabinets are combined with black accents and a butcher block countertop, including the sink basin and faucet. Windows at the counter bring in lots of natural light.
Quintessential mid-century built-in desk in the kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
View of Kitchen From Living Area
View of Original Kitchen Cabinets