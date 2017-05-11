All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl

29 Kitchen Vinyl Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
Cedar & Moss lights are installed above the robin's egg blue sink.
A look at the front half of the boat.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The tiny home operates off the grid and draws energy from solar power.
The kitchen occupies the heart of the home. To save on costs, the duo lined the interior walls with shiplap and beadboard. The floors are vinyl.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The façade load bearing wall and its gaps have been preserved in their original state during the remodelling process as a tribute to its Mediterranean past.
While researching houseboat design, Harry and her team "found Australian houseboats [to be] notoriously dark and heavy spaces." Instead, they turned to the houseboat's setting on the Murray River for inspiration, combining a color palette of mint green, white, caramel, and driftwood.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
The kitchen features a Trinity Tile backsplash as well as Formica plastic laminate counters and cabinets.
A mix of Scandinavian and industrial furnishing add interest to the streamlined kitchen.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
In the kitchen, white cabinets are combined with black accents and a butcher block countertop, including the sink basin and faucet. Windows at the counter bring in lots of natural light.
Eat-in portion of the kitchen
Quintessential mid-century built-in desk in the kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
View of Kitchen From Living Area
View of Original Kitchen Cabinets

