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All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/counters : granite

Kitchen Vinyl Floors Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.