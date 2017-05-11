All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/cabinets : laminate

7 Kitchen Vinyl Floors Laminate Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
While researching houseboat design, Harry and her team "found Australian houseboats [to be] notoriously dark and heavy spaces." Instead, they turned to the houseboat's setting on the Murray River for inspiration, combining a color palette of mint green, white, caramel, and driftwood.
The kitchen features a Trinity Tile backsplash as well as Formica plastic laminate counters and cabinets.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

