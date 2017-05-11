Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : slate/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Slate Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
All the kitchen cabinetry is now in solid walnut from Poliform.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent