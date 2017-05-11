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All Photos/kitchen/floors : slate/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Slate Floors Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

In a mountain retreat in the Czech Republic near the border with Germany, Martina Schultes designed a kitchen that brings the outside in, with wood plank paneling used on the walls and the kitchen island. The island and countertops are topped with black laminate, and the backsplash is a green marble, which stands out against the back cabinets.
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.