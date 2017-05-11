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All Photos/kitchen/floors : slate/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Slate Floors Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
An interior window over the sink creates connection between rooms.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
The couple journeyed to Denmark to
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
New custom cabinetry and wall paneling retain the warmth and feel original to this Eichler home.
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
The open kitchen features bespoke cabinetry, quartz counters, built-in Thermador appliances, a full-size wine fridge, a gas cooktop, and a breakfast island with cleverly hidden electrical outlets.
Porcelain-colored tile has been used in the kitchen and bathrooms.
All the kitchen cabinetry is now in solid walnut from Poliform.
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Neolith countertops in the open kitchen and details like the flush minimal baseboard contribute to the sleek, modern aesthetic, now complemented by the owner’s contemporary furnishings.
The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.
The updated open kitchen features state of the art appliances.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
New custom kitchen with high-gloss cabinets, custom plywood enclosures, concrete island counter top.