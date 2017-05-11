Kitchen Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wall oven

The kitchen is filled with ’60s-era features. A built-in AM/FM radio and an electric NuTone grilling station are located along the right counter area.
Minimal updates have been made to the kitchen, which features original NuTone appliances and birch cabinetry. A large window sits above the sink and overlooks the backyard.
The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Ryan Leidner designed the kitchen island/dining table, which was built by a cabinetmaker out of white oak plywood and Neolith countertops.
The exposed metal beams and barrel-vaulted ceilings continue into a small bedroom off the kitchen, visible through a new architectural transom window.
Located in the addition to the home, the new kitchen flanks the residence’s original brick wall, open to the living room on the other side. White washed maple cabinets with a muted grain create a clean, simple cooking space.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The Poliform Italian kitchen features Corian countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and custom cabinetry.
On the rear side of the kitchen, a secondary pantry space offers an additional preparation area, along with a built-in wall oven and wine refrigerator.
Kitchen
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
The black Richlite and walnut kitchen is one of Mongillo's favorite elements of the home. He says that kitchens often feel out of place—but this one is an architectural feature, with the island acting as another piece of furniture.
The modern kitchen also overlooks views of the outdoors. The countertops are polished marble to match the sandblasted marble floors.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
During the renovation, the team relocated the kitchen from an enclosed side room to one side of the central living area, freeing up more space to modernize the home's bedrooms, bathrooms, and study.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
A remote-controlled kitchen island rises and lowers to accommodate wheelchairs.
Wood cabinetry wraps the kitchen, and oversized sliding doors open to the expansive deck. Skylights fill the space with natural light—a necessity with Seattle's gray winter skies.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
The kitchen, which is open to the family room, is fitted out with a Viking Professional Range with two ovens, six burners and a griddle, a Sub Zero fridge, a compactor, a GE microwave, and a Miele dishwasher.
A peek inside the skylit kitchen with clerestory windows.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
Full-height cabinetry, custom-built with a white matte lacquer finish, maxes out every square inch. The appliance garage at the center hides the Vitamix and coffee maker. When closed up, this bank of cabinets reads as a single wall and the finish reflects light, helping the space to feel bigger.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
Caitlin is an author and a pastry chef. The self-taught baker is the former owner of the San Francisco cake and sweets shop Miette. The kitchen is designed to accommodate the family's cooking needs—naturally, a home for the coffee bar was a priority.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
The charcoal kitchen cabinets are from Dell Anno.
A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Reconfiguring the house allowed us to add some logic and coherence to the rooms and flow. There is now a central hall that connects the entry area to the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. In this view, the full-height custom walnut casework separates the kitchen from the entry area.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
The kitchen flows into the dining and living areas, punctuated by personal touches like a record player and a graphic, large-format print of pineapples created by the architect and his wife.
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
A courtyard connects a bedroom with the kitchen and dining area
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
Comprised of beautiful wood cabinetry and open shelving, the kitchen also has a double-oven.
Natural light streams into the kitchen through glass inset clerestory windows at the top of the 12.5-foot-tall ceiling.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
