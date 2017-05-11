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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
In this kitchen, three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords match the hood tube hanging above the kitchen island.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
kitchen details
kitchen and hall
An arc-shaped, coral-colored volume that hides a powder room and has become a main feature of the design.
The open kitchen features a rounded island with the sink and a dishwasher, that also doubles as an informal eating area.
The kitchen cabinets are finished in a warm grey and fitted with vintage brass concave handles.
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
Kitchen Island