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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/counters : granite

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen island features a top made from concrete and rimu, a native New Zealand timber. As rimu is no longer harvested, the piece was pulled from a swamp and is potentially around 1,000 years old. The split between the concrete and timber reflects the split between the flooring materials. “The faceted form of the island ties into our concept and links to the fractured forms on the exterior of the house,” says Craig.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Kitchen