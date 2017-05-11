Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
Dining and kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo