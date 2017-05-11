All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/floors : vinyl

5 Kitchen Range Vinyl Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

