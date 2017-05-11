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All Photos/kids/floors : rug/floors : light hardwood

Kids Room Rug Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.
Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
A colorful playroom for the kids.
The children's bedroom.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The children's playroom.
In his room, Finn sits on a Stump stool by Kalon Studios at an oak table from Canvas Home. The flat jute rug is from ABC Carpet & Home; the stainless-steel door hardware is by Emtek.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
A glazed wall forms a corridor that leads toward the daughter's bedroom.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Kids Bedroom
With Smart Mode, the Airmega will turn itself on as needed, and it’s Eco-Friendly Mode automatically shuts it off after 10 minutes of use. Airmega 400 and 400S units will also automatically switch into to Sleep Mode after sensing that the lights have been dimmed. Airmega 300 and 300S models can be manually switched to Sleep Mode.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.