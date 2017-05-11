Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/floors : rug

Kids Room Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.
Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
A peek inside Cato's room. The rainbow carpet is from Umbrella Amarella.
Recyclable Senso resin gray floors and birch plywood surfaces tie all three kids’ rooms together, which are located in the attic.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
A milky way mural by Warp Collection reflects Everett's love of Star Wars. The Sutro Tower coat rack is an homage to the iconic landmark, which is visible just outside the window!
Amelia's room
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
Deep, earthy greens like olive and wasabi were popular during the 1960s. Relentless Olive (SW 6425) from Sherwin Williams and Green Root (8334) from Jotun capture these shades well.
A colorful playroom for the kids.
The children's bedroom.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
The third bedroom.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
A look at the third bedroom.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
In the kids’ bunk room, Maca designed walnut beds with built-in storage and fabric headboards, and covered each one in hand-knit blankets by Marcela Rodriguez-Chile. The giraffe sconces are from Jonathan Adler. The girls play on a hand-embroidered Olli lounger from Heath Ceramics.
One of the children's rooms.
The aluminum window frames are by Windows by Design.
Wylie’s bedroom features a rug from the Land of Nod and a sign from a local shop. “I put the shelves up myself on my seventh attempt,” Lena says. “If I move them, I guarantee you’ll see nineteen holes.”
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The children's playroom.
A child's bedroom.
In his room, Finn sits on a Stump stool by Kalon Studios at an oak table from Canvas Home. The flat jute rug is from ABC Carpet & Home; the stainless-steel door hardware is by Emtek.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
Sienna's room has a clear elephant motif throughout.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
In 8-year-old Olivia's room, minimalist bookshelves and a comfy hideaway make for the perfect retreat.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
A glazed wall forms a corridor that leads toward the daughter's bedroom.
Oh My Wall from Paris Wallpaper was fitted on wardrobe doors in one of the children's rooms.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
12