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All Photos/exterior/siding material : glass/building type : cabin

Exterior Glass Siding Material Cabin Design Photos and Ideas

“Initially, we proposed fewer glass panes to control sunlight and energy loss,” says architect Daniel Iragüen. “But in the end, we made the house almost completely transparent.”
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The home is perched lightly on the site and the landscape has been integrated into the architecture through a sympathetic form and materiality, and the expansive windows. “We long for this untouched nature,” says architect Line Solgaard of the site. “It brings us calmness and maybe even helps us be more in touch with ourselves.”
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
Nestled into a grassy hillside, the cabins overlook ponds and oak, birch, and linden trees that grow on the property.
The Luoto sauna-cabin is perfect for lakeside settings where its full-height window provides unobstructed views, and its slim profile blends in with the surrounding shoreline.
At the center, the two volumes are separated by a wood deck that overlooks a large lake called Ruotsalainen.
Landscape designer Grits Runis of Landshape designed the area around the cabins, planting a terraced garden that provides herbs for making tea.
The cabins and sauna that architect Zane Tetere-Sulce designed for the Ziedlejas Wellness Resort are clad with Cor-Ten steel and glass.
Tetere-Sulce created a glass facade for the front of the sauna building, which is built into the hillside and overlooks the ponds.
Lush vegetation and a small river mark the natural landscape that surrounds the cabin.
The cantilevered glass shower on the front facade features opaque banding that creates privacy.
The cabin is elevated by a system of gabions that act as its foundation and prevent flooding. The rear facade features a teak decking that allows visitors to sit outdoors among the treetops.
Remarkable for its walls of triple-glazed glass, Snorre Stinessen Architecture’s Ejford Cabin straddles two stone ridges on northern Norway’s Hallvardøy Island. Perched on a concrete slab, it intentionally capitalizes upon passive solar conditions and features thick insulation to minimize energy output.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
Measuring only 180 square feet, this exquisite, off-grid tiny home features a big sense of style.
Five tiny glass cabins on Sweden’s Henriksholm Island allow travelers to unplug from the noise of their technology-driven lifestyles. The “72 Hour Cabins” are Norwegian spruce structures that offer peace and quiet with minimally furnished yet cozy interiors.
Like a lit lantern, the glass cabin emits a soft, warm glow in the evenings.
Located on 75 acres, the cabin shares land with the nearby bed-and-breakfast—but it feels isolated, as it’s tucked away in the woods.
A hatch above the bed gives campers the option of sleeping exposed to the elements or tucking themselves away.
The cozy cabin is wired for electricity, with reading lamps above the bed.
A wood stove supplements the fire pit for cooking on windy days—or when fire bans take effect during the dry season.
For the nature-loving traveler, The Edward Bed & Breakfast in Prince Edward County, Ontario has a glass-and-wood cabin for rent with a neighboring bathhouse. The cozy inn provides everything from breakfast to camp gear, so you can pack light.
The cabin decks all face either expansive views of the ocean or the magical forest of fir trees.
Saltwater Farm is situated on the shoreline of San Juan Island, which is only accessible via sea or air.
The RAD LAB team thoughtfully placed each cabin amongst the pines to ensure quality views and a secluded experience for guests.
One of the driving principles behind the design of Saltwater Farm was to have minimal impact on the site, so the cabins sit above the uneven landscape on stilts.
Five cabins are located in the pine forest surrounding the main house. “The design for both the main house and cabins at Saltwater Farm resulted from studying traditional Pacific Northwest cabins and refining that vernacular language with one of Scandinavian minimalism,” says designer Taylor Bode.
Both ÖÖD Iceland houses have a hot tub at the front overlooking the spectacular scenery. “This makes the experience even more surreal,” says CEO Andreas Tiik.
The glass front half of the cabin blurs boundaries between interior and exterior and completely immerses guests in the dramatic surroundings.
The cabins overlook the Hekla volcano, one of Iceland’s most active volcanoes. It is part of a 25-mile-long volcanic ridge, and during the Middle Ages it was referred to by Europeans as the "Gateway to Hell.”
The two cabins are named Freya and Alva, and feature the runes for “F” and “A” on the exterior timber wall. Signs from Nordic mythology are also found on the back of the houses. “The viking elements and the runes help the cabins fit into Icelandic history,” says CEO Andreas Tiik.
The harsh local climate—including strong winds and acid rain caused by the volcanic landscape—was a particular challenge. The cabin features a copper roof, which is one of the few materials that can cope with acid rain.
Two cabins sit in the vast, empty landscape overlooking the Hekla volcano, around three hours’ drive from Reykjavík. The front part of each cabin—for sleeping—is almost entirely glass, while the rear—where the living, kitchen and bathroom spaces are located—is clad in timber for privacy.
ÖÖD offers a range of “mirror houses”—tiny prefab cabins that are often used as guest houses, countryside getaways, and Airbnb accommodations. So far they’ve built projects in 12 different countries, including Estonia, Finland, and Norway. The ÖÖD Iceland home is a bespoke design, based on the clients’ wishes and strict local building requirements. These impacted everything from the dwelling’s structural properties and energy efficiency to the pitched roof.
The expansive glazing allows the occupants to appreciate not just the views, but shifting light and shadow play throughout the day.
At night, with the interior lights in use, the mirrored glass becomes transparent, exposing the interior to the outside.
The mirrored box disappears into the hillside, reflecting the dense foliage.
The surrounding landscape was subtly modified to create a path to the bathroom, and to hide the columns on which the structure sits.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on this prefab shed-meets-sleeping-cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
The roughly 160-square-foot modules, dubbed Mini House 2.0, were built in collaboration with Swedish manufacturer Sommarnöjen, and are delivered flat-packed. The homes are painted wood, and include a shaded deck space, plus full insulation and electricity, for a price of about $29,000. The modules come in various layouts, and can be configured and combined to include a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and living space.
The commission was for a robust and efficient little cabin oriented towards the lake.
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