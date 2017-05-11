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All Photos/exterior/siding material : glass/building type : apartment

Exterior Glass Siding Material Apartment Design Photos and Ideas

The mezzanine has rooftop access through large, south-oriented glazed doors. A steel awning offers shade to the mezzanine level during summer months, and the inside face is clad with plywood to visually extend the interior space outward.
The cross laminated timber (CLT) and steel structure was prefabricated, speeding up the building process to just three weeks.
The exterior of the modern glass tower in Tel Aviv.
The loft had no overhead illumination when the Benoits moved in, so they added a George Nelson Bubble lamp, mezzanine uplighting, and an Ikea pendant.