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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/siding material : concrete

Exterior Hipped Roofline Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The house has two distinct wings—the 1885 original "front" and the contemporary "rear." The front part of the home has been restored to the original 1885 floor plan, while the rear of the home was demolished and replaced with a new build that contains the garage, bathroom, and storage on the ground floor, and the boys’ bedrooms on the upper floor.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
“After touring the factory, we could see that the working conditions looked safe and comfortable and that the building materials would stay dry at all times and go up quickly,” he says. “Traditional construction could have exposed our framing and flooring to the elements for weeks.”
Sometimes, fishermen pull up to the Ipé docks, offering the day’s catch.
Flat sections of the roof are topped with photovoltaic panels.
ts asymmetric single-hip roof captures a generous interior space, and a single operable triangular window at its leeward tip creates gentle airflow, supplementing the deliberately designed cross-breezes that negate the need for air conditioning.
The home features a long, slender volume that shields the rest of the residence from the noise and movement on the adjacent street.