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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gable/siding material : stone

Exterior Gable Roofline Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
Set in the Beskids nature reserve Čeladná, the Czech holiday home offers awe-inspiring scenic views in every direction. The two-part structure was originally built to serve as a house and barn.
The farmhouse, originally built in 1894, is now a recognized cultural heritage site.
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
People stop us and say, ‘Oh, I went to school here,’ or, ‘My mom went here,’ and they’re so glad we’ve restored the building,” says Ben.
A look at the building exterior before the renovation.
Scottish author J. M. Barrie spent summers on the island of Eilean Shona in northwestern Scotland. A free ferry service from the mainland brings you to the island's shores, where multiple restored structures—including this old schoolhouse—await your stay.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
The living room leads to a terrace with a grill that allows the clients to cook and entertain outside while enjoying the picturesque site.
The sections of flat roof were economical to build, which allowed the use of high-quality wood shingles on the pitched roofs. Stone piers support the south-side trellis, emphasizing the home’s rustic inspiration.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
During the renovation, Chu extended the bathroom next to the master bedroom outwards to create a bath and shower room that blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior. He also added a skylight made from a repurposed car sunroof, which was purchased secondhand for $100 and could be operated by remote control to easily let the elements in. “There were many challenges in what we wanted to do,” says Chu. “Then, we searched for materials and ways of doing that—or we let the site inspire us.”
The sliding front door is made of glass panels, and its bright red color was inspired by the red doors (symbolic of fortune and prosperity) found in traditional villages in Taiwan. “We wanted the front door to be transparent so that light filters into the interior even when the door is closed,” says Chu. “It was very important to have a constant relationship between inside and outside.”
Architect Timothee Mercier of Studio XM converted a crumbling farmhouse into a residence for his parents.
The Lookout House was constructed over a span of five years from start to finish.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
A path of restored rock ledges leads to a dry creek, amphitheater, and private gathering space.
Located in the client’s hometown of Beechworth, the holiday retreat sits on a hill with beautiful valley views of the township below.
Like phase one, phase two will have a wood-clad foyer and dining area that will act as an extension.
In 2014, Jeff and Karen Gunning began researching building another house, hoping to create a single, contained volume without compromising their retirement funds. The resulting Tree House comprises three pitched volumes with cutaways to create a porch in phase one and recessed window planter ledges in phase two. Simple wood columns provide support.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Just a few hours outside of London, the English village of Toller Porcorum swaps city streets for rolling hills and grassland. The Scythe Barn is a converted residence offering views of Marshwood Vale and out toward Lyme Bay.
Located among lush, rolling hills in Valles Pasiegos, Spain, Villa Slow is a minimalist holiday home designed by Laura Álvarez Architecture. The property was once a stone ruin, and now it generates more energy than it uses.
The night pavilion is reflected in the infinity hot tub.
The home is constructed atop a plinth made of local granite.
The traditional forms of Smith House are inspired by the local vernacular buildings but made modern through their cladding, fenestration, and minimalist detailing.
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
A look at the home's front facade. In a Melbourne suburb, Splinter Society Architecture designed the versatile home for Mark and Cara Harbottle and their three young children.
Quite high on the list of client’s objectives was a very high level of thermal performance. Generally, the amount of largely sized openings would have had the potential to cause significant heat losses. To counteract this, we introduced our clients to a German window manufacturer who is a trusted supplier that has provided a top-quality product for several of our other projects. This supplier custom built triple glazed tilt and turn joinery that was also made from Larch for an overall cohesive look.
"We specified natural Larch cladding for this project because of its beautiful silver-grey colour when aged, rustic clean look, exceptional durability and zero-maintenance qualities." To further enhance the overall simple form and clean lines, a rainscreen-like facade was developed to conceal gutters and downpipes behind the cladding.
The firm preserved that asymmetry by extending the roofline on one side and tucking the new kitchen and dining room underneath it.
The sandstone entry court segues gracefully into a protected exterior area with a bench, creating an inviting threshold between outside and in.
The remodel started in 2013, and construction wrapped in 2016. New exterior cladding includes cedar lap siding, both painted and left rough and finished, Montana Moss stone, and a standing-seam metal roof.
The original home had been built into the hillside, and the firm kept that basic exterior form. The exterior door seen here accesses the separate en-suite room that can be used as a bedroom, storage, or flex space.
The firm added a 60-square-meter annex to the existing 88-square-meter stone building to fashion a residence that’s now about 148 square meters (or around 1,500 square feet).
The two-story annex is clad in charcoal corrugated steel for contrast with the granite stone and tucked under the rebuilt tile roofline. "In materiality, the new and old were distinguished, sheltered under the same roof: the stone and the corrugated sheet, side-by-side and in continuity," says the firm.
The home is located on the bank of the historic National 18 road with a view of the Serra da Estrela mountains.
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