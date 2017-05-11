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All Photos/exterior/roofline : curved/roofline : gable

Exterior Curved Roofline Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

An aerial view of the restored roofs with the curving plane of the veranda cover tucked beneath. The designers used polymer mortar for the finish of the veranda roof, "which is smooth and forms contrast with the adjacent textured tile rooftops," notes the firm.
The curved cornice at the veranda roof was built on site.
The residence includes four bedrooms, a library, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine closet, and a bright office. There is also a two-car garage with interior access to the home and a private roof deck.
EXTERIOR DRIVER SIDE
The master bedroom is enclosed on three sides, emphasizing the view outward, while the low-slung roof and deep eaves create a sense of horizontality. The bed, nightstands, and light shelf are made from white oak to match the floors; all were designed by the architects.
The journey begins with a series of massive concrete walls that extend out into the landscape, creating a series of outdoor spaces and drawing visitors in.