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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/building type : house

Exterior A Frame Roofline House Design Photos and Ideas

Set on the highest point of the property, the house offers panoramic views.
The eastern cedar cladding will develop a gray patina over time.
"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."
The buildings on the property sit close together, with carefully considered landscaping connecting them into a cozy compound. The main house's deck, which sits about 15 feet above the ground, sits on structural fins. Thin stainless steel railings almost disappear against the forest views.
Although there are several houses nearby, the homeowners relish the privacy and tranquility provided by the surrounding dense forest.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
"One visit over the winter, and we drove up to find four feet of snow covering the driveway and stairs down to the cabin,
A third of the house and deck cantilever out toward the stream, and the void beneath the deck provides a place for wood storage. The cabin sits just 100 feet from the water, and with the windows open you can hear the ambient rush of the stream from throughout the house.
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
The new exterior is much more weather-resistant, and the porch mimics the shape of the original.
"Its proximity to the water's edge would only allow us to build in certain spots, so we had to be strategic with how to preserve what was there so that we could grandfather in its location," Fong says.
At the rear of Long Point Getaway, the back windows span 25 feet, opening up the home to waterfront views.
Many prefab architects and suppliers specialize in either modular or panelized construction. Minneapolis architect Charlie Lazor has worked with both mediums. This lake house in rural Ontario, Canada, is an example of one of his modular projects. It was built in a Wisconsin factory about 400 miles away.
This award-winning home by New York–based West Chin Architects is situated on a narrow corner lot in a Long Island neighborhood. The cedar-clad residence features a garage-style glass door that opens to welcome the salty sea breeze from the neighboring beach.
The exterior is still clad in the original boards — Mitanidis guesses they’re either cedar or larch.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Casa Parasito effortlessly provides accommodations for two people in a cleverly unique location: the rooftop of a city building in San Juan, Ecuador. El Sindicato Arquitectura wanted to not only provide a home, but also contribute positively to the densification challenge that the city’s inhabitants face. The design concept hinges on an A-frame facade. Within, an interior layout is marked by a rectangular core—also the main social/living space—from which all other utilitarian spaces, such as the kitchen, dining area, bathroom, bed, work area, and storage are accessed.
The modernist extension is a brutalism-inspired beauty, featuring a charred wood–and–glass volume split neatly into two halves. It’s two-faced architecture, if you will—but together, the two sides tell one beautiful design story.
Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, the tiny hexagonal home has a footprint of 93 square feet.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Full-length glazing creates an extended dialogue with the property's stand-out beech tree.
The garden is all original plantings, including a lush olive tree and natural grasses: Dunin kept as much as she could, and added a veggie patch and fruit trees out back.
The gable roof and L-shaped structure add a buffer against the sound of winds blowing at up to 45 miles per hour. “You don’t hear the outside,” says Ravi.
The siting of the home was intended to take advantage of the proximity to Lake Ontario, with windows aimed at the waterfront wherever possible.
Webster Wilson designed this backyard ADU in Portland, Oregon, as a retirement home for a grandmother with visiting grandchildren. It’s clad in white-stained tongue-and-groove cedar.
Generations of family have lived on this wooded, waterfront site, where architect Will Randolph has built a weekend getaway for less than $70,000.
Surman Weston delivers a contemporary twist on the mock-Tudor style with minimalist interiors and intricate brickwork.
The exterior of Ditton Hill House, an A-frame new-build
The 1.5-kilometer road leading to the cabin is well maintained, although Dignard cautions against low-suspension vehicles, and recommends good winter tires for access.
On one side of the A-frame, an empty volume tucked beneath the sloping roofline creates a sheltered porch with a hammock. Homes in Le Maelström are intended to be eco-friendly. La Cabin is off-grid and powered with solar panels.
La Cabin Ride & Sleep sits on an 11-acre parcel in Le Maelström, a vacation community in the town of Lac-Beauport, in Quebec.
To make the home more thermally comfortable and energy efficient, eight inches of insulation was added to the roof, which is finished in yellow cedar shakes—a thicker alternative to shingles. The eaves of the house are painted in Outrageous Orange by Benjamin Moore, referencing the orange elements in the main living space.
Edgar referred to several precedents when working on the renovation. "I love Chad Randl’s book on the A-frame typology, which allowed me to understand what I had on my hands with its copious illustrations and drawing documentation," he says. "The lovable architect Andrew Geller did at least two seminal A-frame homes during the midcentury in the Hamptons, the Betty Reese houses I and II. I took the catwalk notion from Reese house II."
The existing porch at the front of the home, which functioned as a main entrance, was removed. Now, a newly built timber footbridge leads to a new entry vestibule at the side of the home. This footbridge wraps around the house to form an additional deck at the rear which can be accessed from the main living area.
The lower "basement" level sits beneath the main level of the home and is accessible from doors at the rear, and from an internal stair. The original deck was replaced by one that visually extends the new entry footbridge around the home.
The triangular form of the 1,189-square-foot A-frame cabin, which sits in a small forest of oak trees on Long Island, has been emphasized as part of the renovation.
"The home has a very organic design," Ana says. "It’s almost like a Frank Lloyd Wright where everything just melts into the background."
The front door is a near-perfect color match to the site’s purple mountain laurel blooms.
The property, which is a good 10-15 minutes from the center of San Marcos, "is at the end of a dead-end road and has this remote feeling. They really wanted a home that felt connected to nature and a place where they could enjoy the mountain laurels and views," Nance says.
The palette of limestone, glass, and steel creates an old-meets-new look.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
The walls flare out at 30-degree angles, which creates more space for counters and seating inside the cabin.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architect couple's h</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">ouse, which sits at the edge of a meadow, marks the first time the award-winning designers have integrated ground-up architecture and interior fittings so closely.</span>
Glowing like a lantern in the night, the Hara House is a welcoming space for residents and local community members.
Takayuki Shimada of Takeru Shoji Architects designed this A-frame residence in the rural village of Tsurugasone, Japan. A tent-like white steel roof tops the home, which mixes private spaces with a semipublic, open-air living and dining area.
In a quiet coastal town north of Amsterdam, Ayla Geest and Jordie Kuin renovated a house for Ayla’s parents while designing a private extension for themselves.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors in the bedroom create an instant indoor-outdoor connection.
Located about 45 minutes from Hartford, Connecticut, and two hours north of New York City, the property's rural location offers ample privacy and solitude.
"I remembered the lake and the skiing, and now that I have my son, James, I wanted to create a cozy home away from home that we could call our own. I was like a woman possessed. An A-Frame cabin in Big Bear must be mine!" Luckily, her husband was on board to renovate a cabin into a vacation home/rental.
This chalet-style, A-frame roof extends straight into the ground. A band of stone wraps around the residence and visually integrates the home with its natural surroundings. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, the home originally designed in 1958 has been completely reimagined and updated by its current owners. The owners enjoyed the process of renovating the architecturally significant property, which included a fun, tropical-themed wet bar, a stylish and updated kitchen with a waterfall countertop, and a well-concealed Murphy bed in the living room
Sliding glass doors offer expansive views of the rear garden—and they can be opened in the spring and summer months to extend the living space outside.
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