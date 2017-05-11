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All Photos/exterior/building type : treehouse/roofline : gable

Exterior Treehouse Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

At Vietnam’s forested resort Ta Nung Homestay, Ho Chi Minh City–based Mỹ An Architects designed geometric pine-clad cabins as a collaborative live-work space for resort employees. Two cabins, totaling 5,400 square feet, are connected by an expansive shared timber deck that is elevated on stilts, hovering above the forest floor.
The Sycamore tree house is perched on hill above a creek.
The Live Oak is one of three playful tree houses available to rent at HoneyTree Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas.
The 7th Room is a remarkable accommodation at Sweden’s Tree Hotel that blends into its natural surroundings with a stark black facade. Snøhetta designed the structure, which features an expansive, black-and-white mural of the tree canopy stretched across its base. You can sleep in the beautiful cabin—or if you are brave, under the stars in a giant lofted hammock slung between the two bedrooms.
The petite prefab cabin only took eight days to assemble once arriving to Switzerland.
The angular cabins overlook breathtaking forest vistas.
Framing picturesque views of a small valley and nearby orchard, Baumhaus Halden is comprised of a steel frame with four wooden support beams.