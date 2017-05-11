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All Photos/exterior/building type : tiny home/siding material : stucco

Exterior Tiny Home Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

With its stucco facade and steel-framed, arched windows, Plaster Fun House is an architectural anomaly amidst the cottages and 1960s brick residences of Torrensville in South Australia.
The narrow home slots easily into its urban context, while making a striking design statement.
The exterior of the tall and narrow home is sided with black-painted stucco.
Architect TaeByoung Yim designed a compact residence in Seoul, Korea, with designated space for studying and entertaining.
Folding doors create an indoor/outdoor experience.
The indoor/outdoor quality of the modest residence was inspired by the cinematic quality of the natural surroundings.
Pared back to the basics, Litibú allows the landscape to guide its narrative.
The palapa roof is a nod to traditional Mexican architecture.
The courtyard at the center of the home is a meditative space that reconnects the residents with the landscape and sky.
The compact retreat in Nayarit, Mexico, that Palma designed for an American couple comprises two stucco-clad volumes connected by a patio. The oculus above the open space frames the sky.
This compact vacation home by TACO—or, Taller de Arquitectura Contextual—is immersed in southeastern Mexico’s wild landscape. The home is designed for a pair of young adults, and the firm’s objective was to achieve a reflective and contemplative place that links the occupants with the surrounding environment. The result is an intuitive, functional, and simple living experience that offers great spatial warmth.
"Uncertainty seems built into life these days. But ADUs give flexibility to the least flexible thing we have—this big, cumbersome investment of our home.,
Campo Loft is a blend of industrial architecture and the natural materials found in the surrounding valleys. It is a contemporary residence where contrast plays a large role—old and new, sleek and rustic, light and dark, rough and soft.
Marilyn Monroe is said to have stayed in the charming guesthouse.
In accordance with the brief, the firm left the landscape largely in its natural state.
The geometric wall on one side acts as a screen to protect the structure from winds and noise. It also provides privacy for the living areas oriented towards the back of the house.
The Monte House spans just two floors and 452 square feet. The firm employed folding doors with operable louvers of regional cedar wood (seen here in the upper window) to allow the occupants to control their level of contact between the interior and the exterior.
The walls and parts of the roof are original to the structure. The steel-framed windows and openings are new.
Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
"Clad in economical fiber-cement siding, the ADU reaches down to the ground, while the stucco cladding of the garage reaches up, forming a semi-enclosed entry sequence," says Martin.
exterior view of the house