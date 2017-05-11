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All Photos/exterior/building type : tent/siding material : metal

Exterior Tent Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Part tent, part RV, the NASA-inspired Cricket Trailer is the go-to camper for the modern road tripper.
Balinese Camp
Pentayurts at Easy Buckaroo Camp
Zonotopia and the Two Trees by Rob Bell